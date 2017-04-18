Cub Swanson vs. Artem Lobov full figh...

Cub Swanson vs. Artem Lobov full fight video highlights - UFC Fight Night 108

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MMA Mania

Former Ultimate Fighter standout Artem Lobov took a huge step up in competition last night at UFC Fight Night 108 live on FOX Sports 1 from inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, when he took on featherweight veteran and perennial title contender Cub Swanson in a main event collision. It was a back-and-forth affair in the early going.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
megan barry liberal hypocrite 4 min hot for teacher 212
Will U.S.A. go to war 7 min run for the hills 3
Nashville has become a rabid shi-hole 8 min run for the hills 6
American Airlines Sucks 14 hr AA Sucks 1
Block unblock block 19 hr for the tard 4
Bed Bug Yard Sale Sat what 3
Republicans Joy N Tax Increase - Haslam. Sat GOP SPENDING IT ALL 2
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,738 • Total comments across all topics: 280,507,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC