CuatroTrippo for Cinco

12 hrs ago

Listen to WZZK all this week to win 1 of 4 daily trips to Nashville Tennessee to see Luke Bryan live in concert at the Bridgestone Arena with special guests, Brett Eldridge and Adam Craig, Saturday May 6th! You and a guest will enjoy the concert and hotel accommodations for the night right in the middle of Nashville.

