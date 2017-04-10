Crime 44 mins ago 2:43 p.m.Police: Fl...

Crime 44 mins ago 2:43 p.m.Police: Fleeing driver dead, officers injured during Middle TN pursuit

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Officials say a fleeing driver died and three law enforcement officers were injured when the officers pursued and fired at a vehicle in Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it happened Thursday night in White County, about 90 miles east of Nashville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
secret confessions 8 hr iwtsad 54
Lorrie Morgan 9 hr Rocky 3
News Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13) 20 hr Never go back 2
Handsome BBC 4 Asian or Indian decent 22 hr Tae Li 2
Menages 23 hr Lucky 6
megan barry liberal hypocrite Fri tax and spend repubs 210
Butthurt channel 5 Fri bree 10
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,513 • Total comments across all topics: 280,316,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC