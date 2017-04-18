Crime 4 mins ago 12:34 p.m.Ex-Fentress Co. Sheriff charged with bribing inmates for sex

Crime 4 mins ago 12:34 p.m.Ex-Fentres...

Ex-Fentress Co. Sheriff charged with bribing inmates for sex

Former Fentress County Sheriff Chucky Cravens is facing federal corruption and civil rights charges after investigators said he bribed three inmates to have sex with him and punched another inmate who was handcuffed. Details about the federal investigation were revealed Thursday morning in documents filed by the acting United States Attorney in U.S. District Court in Nashville.

