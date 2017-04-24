Commuter rail lines between Murfreesboro and Nashville still an idea in the air
While Davidson County is looking into a $6-billion transportation plan, Rutherford County may benefit from that too. While little has been released, talks of a commuter rail line are still ongoing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
