City of Clarksville reschedules Frank Sutton Statue dedication to Wednesday, May 3rd
A statue of actor Frank "Sgt. Carter" Sutton, who was born and raised in Clarksville, will be dedicated at 1:30pm Wednesday, May 3rd, 2017 on Franklin Street in Downtown Clarksville.
