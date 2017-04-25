City of Clarksville reschedules Frank...

City of Clarksville reschedules Frank Sutton Statue dedication to Wednesday, May 3rd

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Clarksville Online

A statue of actor Frank "Sgt. Carter" Sutton, who was born and raised in Clarksville, will be dedicated at 1:30pm Wednesday, May 3rd, 2017 on Franklin Street in Downtown Clarksville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Music Balance (Apr '15) 17 min anonymous 53
Ivanka Brand Secretly Sold Under New Name 5 hr Dan Rather 9
News Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne... 12 hr Democrats gas tax 3
Why has Vince Gill became so fat? (Sep '16) 18 hr poor vince 45
Struggle Jennings AKA as Will Harness (Sep '16) 19 hr Chicago 6
National security adviser Michael Flynn resign... 20 hr ardith 7
Missed Connection: Nashville Tennessee Tue Suffolk Man 6
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,756 • Total comments across all topics: 280,577,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC