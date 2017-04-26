Blind Nashville man says he was denie...

Blind Nashville man says he was denied ride from Lyft driver

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WKRN

A Lyft driver reportedly told the man he was afraid of dogs and took off. Last year, he experienced a similar incident with an Uber driver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adulttoyfunshop.com 1 hr Kailey 1
News Tennessee lawmakers unwittingly vote to honor K... 4 hr Spotted Girl 1
any women witi hsv2 5 hr nice 4
dogs on news 6 hr tater 1
secret confessions 10 hr Merkle 69
Carrie or Bree 10 hr ling tounge 2
Lorrie Morgan 10 hr Roy Clark 17
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,885 • Total comments across all topics: 280,591,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC