Bill would give allow two Nashville bars to sell booze almost all day
A bill at the Legislature would allow two Nashville bars to serve alcohol 23 hours a day.
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why has Vince Gill became so fat? (Sep '16)
|4 hr
|fatty fatty v
|40
|Menages
|7 hr
|jason.
|4
|New country artist Sean Sremaly. Think he will...
|12 hr
|sean whooo
|9
|Buddhists are more peaceful than Christians.
|Wed
|Shaq fu
|8
|tbi stop illegal cia gangstalking
|Wed
|Targeted in Florida
|5
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|Tue
|Nobama
|209
|secret confessions
|Apr 11
|qazxft
|47
