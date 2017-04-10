Bid to strip gas tax hike from road f...

Bid to strip gas tax hike from road funding fizzles in House

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Times

Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville, center, confers with colleagues before a House Transportation Committee meeting in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Hawk is a proponent of efforts to stop a fuel tax hike from Gov. Bill Haslam's proposal to boost transportation funding in Tennessee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Menages 5 hr Sam 3
Buddhists are more peaceful than Christians. 5 hr Shaq fu 8
tbi stop illegal cia gangstalking 7 hr Targeted in Florida 5
New country artist Sean Sremaly. Think he will... 15 hr who 4
megan barry liberal hypocrite Tue Nobama 209
secret confessions Tue qazxft 47
Struggle Jennings AKA as Will Harness (Sep '16) Mon Tlo4me 5
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,962 • Total comments across all topics: 280,253,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC