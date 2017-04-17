BE 100 Company, Zycron Inc. Sells for...

BE 100 Company, Zycron Inc. Sells for $20 Million

15 hrs ago Read more: Black Enterprise

Zycron Inc., a technology services company and one of the nation's largest black-owned businesses, was just sold for $20 million. Darrell S. Freeman is the founder of Zycron Inc. His company ranks 67th on the most recent BE 100's list of the nation's largest black businesses with $38.414 million in annual revenues.

