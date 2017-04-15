BAND 2 BAND : Judah and the Lion

BAND 2 BAND : Judah and the Lion

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: ChartAttack

Judah and the Lion are a genre-bending band out of Nashville, Tennessee. After meeting in college they combined their influences of Folk, Hip Hop, Pop and Rock to create their debut album Kids These Days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ChartAttack.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lorrie Morgan 11 min Greg 5
Vinnie Vincent from KIZZ 17 min Cusanoed 1
What is going on at Channel 4 in Nashville? (Jul '16) 4 hr violacat 96
tbi stop illegal cia gangstalking 4 hr Sunshine 8
secret confessions Sat iwtsad 54
News Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13) Fri Never go back 2
Handsome BBC 4 Asian or Indian decent Fri Tae Li 2
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,205 • Total comments across all topics: 280,344,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC