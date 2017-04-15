BAND 2 BAND : Judah and the Lion
Judah and the Lion are a genre-bending band out of Nashville, Tennessee. After meeting in college they combined their influences of Folk, Hip Hop, Pop and Rock to create their debut album Kids These Days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ChartAttack.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lorrie Morgan
|11 min
|Greg
|5
|Vinnie Vincent from KIZZ
|17 min
|Cusanoed
|1
|What is going on at Channel 4 in Nashville? (Jul '16)
|4 hr
|violacat
|96
|tbi stop illegal cia gangstalking
|4 hr
|Sunshine
|8
|secret confessions
|Sat
|iwtsad
|54
|Rascone's Writer's Night at Millennium Maxwell ... (Aug '13)
|Fri
|Never go back
|2
|Handsome BBC 4 Asian or Indian decent
|Fri
|Tae Li
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC