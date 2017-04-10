Attorney wants SEC's Sankey off NCAA ...

Attorney wants SEC's Sankey off NCAA panel hearing UNC case

13 hrs ago

In this March 13, 2015, file photo, Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks before an NCAA college basketball game in Nashville, Tenn. An attorney in North Carolina's ongoing academic scandal wants Sankey removed as head of the NCAA infractions panel hearing the case because of a conflict of interest.

