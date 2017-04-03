Animals Rescued From Hoarding Situation in Nashville HomeTuesday,...
More than 360 animals have been rescued from a hoarding situation at a house off Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville. Rabbits, quail, pigeons and chicks... all taken to Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control.
