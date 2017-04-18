Alice Cooper Reuniting With His Origi...

Alice Cooper Reuniting With His Original Bandmates For A Performance In Nashville [News]

Read more: Ultimate-guitar.com

Bassist Dennis Dunaway, drummer Neal Smith and guitarist Michael Bruce will join Cooper for a performance in Nashville on May 14th. Concert at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center's Andrew Jackson Hall will include a "mini-set" by the four piece band who were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2011.

