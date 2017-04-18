Alice Cooper Reuniting With His Original Bandmates For A Performance In Nashville [News]
Bassist Dennis Dunaway, drummer Neal Smith and guitarist Michael Bruce will join Cooper for a performance in Nashville on May 14th. Concert at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center's Andrew Jackson Hall will include a "mini-set" by the four piece band who were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lorrie Morgan
|21 min
|whelp
|14
|Mallory Ervin (Feb '13)
|2 hr
|Lame
|3
|Coyote McCloud (Jan '10)
|15 hr
|Misdy
|16
|Music Balance (Apr '15)
|16 hr
|Anonymous
|46
|Handsome BBC 4 Asian or Indian decent
|19 hr
|Black Guy
|4
|Central Allright Parking (Feb '10)
|20 hr
|uonto
|20
|Why has Vince Gill became so fat? (Sep '16)
|20 hr
|as if
|44
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC