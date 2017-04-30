alert Tornado watch issued for Wilson...

alert Tornado watch issued for Wilson County

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Lebanon Democrat

Forecasters said a line of thunderstorms will push east across parts of Alabama and Tennessee, eventually into northwest Georgia. Damaging winds will be the primary hazard, but a couple tornadoes are also possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burchett for governor? The Knox County mayor is... 33 min South Knox Hombre 10
Street racing (May '16) 8 hr drewdown 4
Out with the old employees in with the new 11 hr Braggart 29
secret confessions 12 hr dgccgh 81
Club ménage (May '11) 14 hr Handyman 239
New country artist Sean Sremaly. Think he will... 20 hr Scarlet 16
dogs on news 21 hr Charlie Bob 2
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,425 • Total comments across all topics: 280,689,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC