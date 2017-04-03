a oeOpen Roada trip: Dave Davies laun...

a oeOpen Roada trip: Dave Davies launching US tour in support of new album tonight

Last Friday, Dave Davies released his latest album, Open Road , a joint project with his son Russ , and now the founding Kinks guitarist is ready to hit the open road in the support of the record. The 70-year-old Rock & Roll Haller of Famer's latest solo tour kicks off tonight in Milwaukee and will visit a variety of cities in the Midwest and Eastern U.S. before winding down on May 1 in Nashville.

