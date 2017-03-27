A Nigerian resident in the US refused...

A Nigerian resident in the US refused to return a mobile phone to the ...

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Nigeriaworld

But before I relate the US incident, let me refer you to one that occurred in 2013 back in Nigeria, which I reported in one of my writings "When Last Were You Home ? published on August 27 2013. I purchased an extension cord from Aboki who was hawking his wares in a cart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nigeriaworld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dee henry-jenkins (Jan '10) 1 hr Lucy 57 23
Fat people are worthless 14 hr Trump Train 6
Music Balance (Apr '15) 16 hr anonymous 45
this topix site is full of horrible topixs 20 hr butt licker 12
Butthurt channel 5 Sat booty mcrooty 9
Teal Mcmurtry Nashville Sat Luke 2
ashley judd sucks Sat Trump train 5
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,288 • Total comments across all topics: 279,998,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC