Zebrafish study sheds light on the ey...

Zebrafish study sheds light on the eye's ability to regenerate

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Medical News Today

Fish eyes have the valuable ability to regenerate themselves if they suffer any form of damage or injury. Unfortunately, human eyes do not have the same advantage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Serion - The Stolen Gifts 11 min WWW_Book Club 1
megan barry liberal hypocrite 46 min Nobama 160
angry crowds confront republican lawmakers at t... 1 hr ThomasA 96
ant SHEMALE CLUBS (Jul '15) 4 hr tonight 26
george? you there? 12 hr Big G 5
None 22 hr Robert Hamilton 1
Why do people cheat? Fri I used to be someone 13
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Davidson County was issued at March 11 at 2:34PM CST

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,374 • Total comments across all topics: 279,475,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC