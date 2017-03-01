World Cafe Nashville: Nora Jane Struthers And Korby Lenker
Nora Jane Struthers and Korby Lenker wrote "Let's Just Have Supper" in the spirit of bringing people with opposing viewpoints together. This tense political moment has already inspired plenty of topical songs - some broad enough to support a rather elastic message , others more bold-faced and barbed .
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|angry crowds confront republican lawmakers at t...
|16 min
|FromKentucky
|64
|When does it get old?
|5 hr
|just asking
|54
|Hand bags
|5 hr
|Bag lady
|1
|secret confessions
|7 hr
|Crustydusty
|21
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|8 hr
|Mike
|114
|Traffic Jam Sam (Mar '16)
|10 hr
|hollowdream
|94
|Home Rate Mortgage Radio Ads
|Tue
|El Diablo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC