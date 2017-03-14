West Nashville neighborhood restauran...

West Nashville neighborhood restaurant to open (finally) next month

It's been a long road for Sylvan Park's newest restaurant. According to a news release, Answer - the name of the restaurant slated for 132 46th Ave. N. in Sylvan Park - is scheduled to open April 4. The space was once set to house a restaurant from local chef Deb Paquette.

