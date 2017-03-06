View Press Release
Jay Burkhardt, a healthcare executive with extensive experience in strategic planning and corporate development, has been named vice president of business development at PhyMed Healthcare Group. )--Jay Burkhardt, a healthcare executive with extensive experience in strategic planning and corporate development, has been named vice president of business development at PhyMed Healthcare Group , a physician-led and owned leader of anesthesia and pain management services.
