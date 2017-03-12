Veterans Hiring Measure Passes the Te...

Veterans Hiring Measure Passes the Tennessee House of Representatives

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Clarksville Online

Hiring Preferences for Veterans - House Bill 165/Senate Bill 209 passed the House of Representatives by a unanimous vote. The Senate Commerce and Labor Committee also passed the legislation by a unanimous vote on March 7th, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Freddie snowflake oconnell 11 min Steph 1
Mwf 57 min El Diablo 12
Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (Apr '15) 1 hr lavigne 43
Why do people cheat? 2 hr I used to be someone 18
Must be Guilty 4 hr Stillaround 1
Do rednecks wear deodorant? 5 hr Rednecksgohome 1
megan barry liberal hypocrite 8 hr what 172
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,715 • Total comments across all topics: 279,525,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC