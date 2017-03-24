Undocumented Students in Tennessee Wi...

Undocumented Students in Tennessee Win Small Victory on the Hill

13 hrs ago Read more: The Memphis Flyer

One hundred and fifty undocumented high school students and educators, including 30 from Memphis, headed to the Capitol in Nashville on Wednesday, March 22, to meet with legislators, share their stories and goals, and ask for legislative support for equal tuition opportunities. As a result, the Senate Education Committee voted 7-2 in favor of the bill sponsored by Senator Todd Gardenhire and Representative Mark White , officially known as SB1014/HB0863 , which would allow Tennessee graduates to receive in-state tuition regardless of immigration status.

