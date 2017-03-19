U.S. President Donald Trump visits Tennessee
On Wednesday, March 15th, U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Nashville to honor President Andrew Jackson at his tomb, on his 250th birthday. The President addressed members of the Tennessee General Assembly at the Hermitage before making his way back to Nashville to speak before thousands of supporters.
