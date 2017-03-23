Trump's Nashville Act

Last week's visit to Tennessee by President Donald Trump amply demonstrated both the highs and the lows of the current presidency, and only subsequent history will tell us which of these aspects will have predominated . Perhaps urged on by a simultaneously published dithyramb from journalist/historian Jon Meacham likening Trump, for better or for worse, to Andrew Jackson, Trump made a point while in Nashville of laying a wreath at The Hermitage and embracing the comparison of himself to Old Hickory, whose own historical reputation became ambivalent enough in the last year to threaten the continued presence of his image on the $20 bill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.