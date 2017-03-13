Trump's first budget boosts military,...

Trump's first budget boosts military, cuts domestic programs

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

President Donald Trump has finalized his first budget for the federal government, a blueprint that would make deep cuts in the Environmental Protection Agency and other domestic programs while significantly increasing spending on the military. The budget, to be submitted to Congress on Thursday, was widely expected to cause political pain for Republicans and Democrats, who will have the final say on spending in the arduous budget process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buddhists are more peaceful than Christians. 3 min Hallallywood 2
Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy? 7 min Merkle 24
Do rednecks wear deodorant? 7 min Hallallywood 2
Kratom 13 min Road Trip 4
ant SHEMALE CLUBS (Jul '15) 1 hr wrg 29
Review: Casa Linda & Casa Blanca Efficiency Apa... (Jul '13) 1 hr BuyerBeWare 23
Trump Nashville rally 2 hr yep 15
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,643 • Total comments across all topics: 279,596,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC