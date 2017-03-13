Trump to visit The Hermitage, hold Na...

Trump to visit The Hermitage, hold Nashville rally Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

President Donald Trump will tour Andrew Jackson's Hermitage on Wednesday as part of his first official visit to Tennessee. While there, he will participate in a private ceremony honoring the 250th birthday of the seventh president, the Hermitage announced Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy? 10 hr Nobama 5
angry crowds confront republican lawmakers at t... 10 hr Mom 100
secret confessions 11 hr Bad Wife 37
Where are the older single men 11 hr Congrats 123
Any men out there 12 hr randolph 3
ant SHEMALE CLUBS (Jul '15) 13 hr randolph 28
Freddie snowflake oconnell 13 hr Steph 1
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Davidson County was issued at March 14 at 3:14AM CDT

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Wall Street
  5. Health Care
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,241 • Total comments across all topics: 279,538,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC