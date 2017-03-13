Trump to visit The Hermitage, hold Nashville rally Wednesday
President Donald Trump will tour Andrew Jackson's Hermitage on Wednesday as part of his first official visit to Tennessee. While there, he will participate in a private ceremony honoring the 250th birthday of the seventh president, the Hermitage announced Monday.
