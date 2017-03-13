Trump to take on fuel standards, hold Nashville rally
President Donald Trump is hitting the road to pay homage to a predecessor and take the first steps in rolling back fuel efficiency standards. The president is headed to Michigan Wednesday, where he's expected to take aim at fuel-economy standards that were a key part of former President Barack Obama's strategy to combat global warming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy?
|52 min
|Blech
|14
|angry crowds confront republican lawmakers at t...
|53 min
|Pete
|106
|Tell Weak Trump to Practice what he Talks Brin...
|58 min
|Pete
|1
|Rebecca Schleicher
|7 hr
|Channel 5
|6
|Data recovery Mac and iPhone. Help pls!!!!!! (Sep '13)
|9 hr
|sarah
|18
|Nipples on Channel 4 (Sep '16)
|15 hr
|Fully agree
|14
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|17 hr
|Nobama
|173
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC