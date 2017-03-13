Trump To Take On Fuel Standards, Hold...

Trump To Take On Fuel Standards, Hold Nashville Rally

President Donald Trump is hitting the road to pay homage to a predecessor and take the first steps in rolling back fuel efficiency standards. The president is headed to Michigan Wednesday, where he's expected to take aim at fuel-economy standards that were a key part of former President Barack Obama's strategy to combat global warming.

