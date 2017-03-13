Trump To Take On Fuel Standards, Hold Nashville Rally
President Donald Trump is hitting the road to pay homage to a predecessor and take the first steps in rolling back fuel efficiency standards. The president is headed to Michigan Wednesday, where he's expected to take aim at fuel-economy standards that were a key part of former President Barack Obama's strategy to combat global warming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy?
|3 hr
|Nobama
|35
|Do rednecks wear deodorant?
|4 hr
|Eddir
|3
|Trump Nashville rally
|4 hr
|Eddir
|29
|Nashville teens arrested for shooting over wron...
|4 hr
|JCJ
|5
|Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na...
|12 hr
|Newt G s Next Rel...
|17
|Tell Weak Trump to Practice what he Talks Brin...
|13 hr
|Charlie Bob
|15
|Any men out there
|16 hr
|Truth
|5
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC