Trump to take on fuel standards, hold Nashville rally

Taking a break from trying to sell the embattled Republican health care bill, President Donald Trump is hitting the road to pay homage to a predecessor and take his first step toward rolling back Obama-era fuel efficiency standards. The president heads to Michigan Wednesday, where he'll announce plans to re-examine federal requirements that regulate the fuel efficiency of new cars and trucks.

