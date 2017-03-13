Trump escapes the Beltway as challenges mount
There are 2 comments on the Waco Tribune-Herald story from 19 hrs ago, titled Trump escapes the Beltway as challenges mount. In it, Waco Tribune-Herald reports that:
President Donald Trump is returning to the road, rallying supporters to recapture the enthusiasm of his campaign and reassuring them about his tumultuous early days in the White House. It's a welcome distraction for a president whose first months in office have been dominated by self-inflicted controversy and roadblocks, courtesy of federal courts and a divided Congress.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
|
Since: Aug 11
12,092
Location hidden
|
#1 16 hrs ago
the roadblocks he is facing is from those who will try and stop all things trump. we see that with those who support illegal aliens to the point of not wanting even those convicted of other crimes to be deported. we have even seen a judge help an illegal alien escape ice agents and a state supreme court justice complain about agents getting illegals at court.
he will get far more support once massive deportations start stepping up,leaders of sanctuary cities up on charges as well as employers who hire them.
it is time to take are of the USA and her citizens and remove or drive out all who are here illegally
|
#2 3 hrs ago
Mental case , look at your leader . He is Coceine addict . Lier abuser stupid talk with nonsense . Stupid people support stupid people just like you . Trump has nothing good , nothing in health care , nothing in immigration , nothing on budget , nothing on market , nothing on jobs , what good things he done , playing golf , soon you will see him in the middle of fire . He will resign himself .
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|free boxer Pups
|1 hr
|Brit
|1
|Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na...
|3 hr
|Abrahammock Relig...
|23
|Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy?
|6 hr
|Nobama
|41
|Tell Weak Trump to Practice what he Talks Brin...
|7 hr
|Charlie Bob
|18
|Red Necks of Nashville and Surrounding Area!
|13 hr
|truth
|2
|Chinese food? dog food? (Mar '16)
|15 hr
|cokachulafa
|14
|Do rednecks wear deodorant?
|Sat
|Eddir
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC