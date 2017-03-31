Traveling on a tight schedule? Here's...

Traveling on a tight schedule? Here's where Nashville ranks for on-time flights

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Last week, U.S. airline pilots took the unusual step of calling out one of their largest employers - American Airlines - by accusing it of goosing on-time arrival numbers by blocking thousands of passengers from boarding flights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Music Balance (Apr '15) 3 hr anonymous 41
Gannett layoffs 4 hr Bo from the Bayou 2
Trump Goes "Campaign Rally" Can't Even Fill The... 5 hr Jailbreak 15
Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy? 11 hr todd 60
Fat people are worthless 13 hr GoHomeToopixUrDrunk 4
this topix site is full of horrible topixs 13 hr GoHomeToopixUrDrunk 11
Teal Mcmurtry Nashville 13 hr Mark 1
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,424 • Total comments across all topics: 279,951,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC