Train rides available for Tennessee Wine FestivalA Toast to Tennessee ...
A Toast to Tennessee Wine Festival will make its Wilson County debut April 29 at the Wilson County Expo Center, and the Music City Star will help celebrate the move with special rides for festival attendees. Officials with the Mt.
