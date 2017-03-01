The Latest: 2 arrested at pro-Trump rally in Tennessee
The Latest on rallies held across the country in support of President Donald Trump : Two people were arrested as protesters clashed with supporters of President Donald Trump during a rally at the Tennessee Capitol in Nashville. WPLN reports that at Saturday's pro-Trump rally, the groups at times cursed at each other and made physical contact, which state troopers broke up.
