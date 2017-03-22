'The Daily Show' went to a Trump rally, and it's like the bitter election never ended
"The Daily Show" correspondent Jordan Klepper continued his series of visits to Donald Trump rallies, this time now that Trump is president. What he found was that not much has changed for his supporters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tell Weak Trump to Practice what he Talks Brin...
|43 min
|truth
|38
|Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na...
|52 min
|what
|67
|Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy?
|1 hr
|I used to be someone
|49
|Minnesota senator al franken
|1 hr
|LARRY
|7
|Rebecca Schleicher
|1 hr
|9 inch
|7
|Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (Apr '15)
|15 hr
|Lavigne
|45
|free boxer Pups
|17 hr
|Lisa
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC