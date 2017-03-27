Tenn. lawmakers could vote to move Ja...

Tenn. lawmakers could vote to move James K. Polk's body again

15 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

The Tennessee state Senate could decide as early as Monday on whether to approve a resolution that would allow the body of former President James K. Polk to be exhumed and moved to a fourth resting place. The resolution would allow the bodies to be exhumed and moved about 50 miles south to Columbia to the grounds of the James K. Polk Home and Museum.

