Tempers flare in Tennessee House over gas tax proposal
Tempers flared Thursday in the Tennessee House over Gov. Bill Haslam's proposal to boost transportation funding through the state's first fuel tax hike in decades. An emotional debate erupted over an unrelated bill to dedicate state sales taxes collected at a proposed Major League Soccer stadium in Nashville to city's sports authority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gray Line tours
|22 min
|rolypoly
|1
|Music Balance (Apr '15)
|52 min
|Mom
|43
|Review: Ilovekickboxing - Nashville (Sep '15)
|54 min
|Mom
|31
|Gannett layoffs
|7 hr
|Bo from the Bayou
|2
|Trump Goes "Campaign Rally" Can't Even Fill The...
|8 hr
|Jailbreak
|15
|Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy?
|14 hr
|todd
|60
|Fat people are worthless
|16 hr
|GoHomeToopixUrDrunk
|4
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC