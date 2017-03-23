Suspect in officer-involved shooting ...

Suspect in officer-involved shooting released from hospital, chargedA ...

A suspect shot by a Lebanon police detective Monday afternoon was released from Vanderbilt University Medical Center and booked in at Wilson County Jail, according to Lebanon police. Christian Andrew Whitten-Galindo, 24, of Nashville, was booked in Wednesday at 3:37 p.m. at the Wilson County Jail, according to booking records.

