Suspect arrested in connection with stabbing of Nashville nurse Tiffany Ferguson

9 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

Police in Nashville, Tennessee, made an arrest in connection with the murder of Tiffany Ferguson, a nurse who was stabbed to death in her home in late February. Christopher Drew McLawhorn, 24, was arrested and charged with criminal homicide and especially aggravated burglary on Wednesday, according to WHTN , a local news station.

