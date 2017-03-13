Strike Two: Trump's New Travel Ban Halted By The U.S. District Court in Hawaii
Late Wednesday, just hours before President Trump's new travel ban was scheduled to take effect, the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii granted a temporary restraining order that prevents the implementation of Executive Order 13780. Recall, President Trump issued Executive Order 13780, entitled, "Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States" , on March 6, 2017.
