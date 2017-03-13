Strike Two: Trump's New Travel Ban Ha...

Strike Two: Trump's New Travel Ban Halted By The U.S. District Court in Hawaii

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

Late Wednesday, just hours before President Trump's new travel ban was scheduled to take effect, the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii granted a temporary restraining order that prevents the implementation of Executive Order 13780. Recall, President Trump issued Executive Order 13780, entitled, "Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States" , on March 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy? 1 hr I used to be someone 32
News Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na... 4 hr Newt G s Next Rel... 17
Tell Weak Trump to Practice what he Talks Brin... 6 hr Charlie Bob 15
Any men out there 9 hr Truth 5
Upscale Dining 18 hr Microwave 2
Trump Nashville rally 21 hr TAXPAYER 27
Butthurt channel 5 23 hr pervy mcperv 6
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,516 • Total comments across all topics: 279,645,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC