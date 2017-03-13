Storm Affects Flights, Including In NashvilleTuesday, March...

Storm Affects Flights, Including In N...

With two feet of snow and winds up to 60-miles-an-hour, airports in the Northeast are all but shut down, and it's now affecting flights in and out of Nashville International Airport as well. You may wanna check your flights before you leave for the airport, to make sure not backed up by people trying to travel around the winter storm area.

