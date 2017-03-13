Statewide Amber AlertWednesday, March...

Statewide Amber AlertWednesday, March 15(Nashville, TN)---- Please...

Please take a look at this Amber Alert and keep an eye out for a missing 15-year-old from Maury County, who's with Tad Cummins, a 50-year-old former Maury County teacher. Police say you should consider him armed and dangerous.

