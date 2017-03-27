Son sentenced to 10 years for stabbin...

Son sentenced to 10 years for stabbing father at church

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

A Kentucky man who told police he was "moved by the message" before stabbing his father at a church service has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. The Bowling Green Daily News reports the sentence was handed down Tuesday for 21-year-old Ethan Buckley, who pleaded guilty but mentally ill in February to a charge of first-degree assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Music Balance (Apr '15) 2 hr anonymous 44
Free boxer pups 4 hr lisa 1
ashley judd sucks 5 hr lisa 3
Gray Line tours 9 hr rolypoly 1
Review: Ilovekickboxing - Nashville (Sep '15) 10 hr Mom 31
Gannett layoffs 16 hr Bo from the Bayou 2
Trump Goes "Campaign Rally" Can't Even Fill The... 17 hr Jailbreak 15
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,837 • Total comments across all topics: 279,963,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC