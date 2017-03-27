Son sentenced to 10 years for stabbing father at church
A Kentucky man who told police he was "moved by the message" before stabbing his father at a church service has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. The Bowling Green Daily News reports the sentence was handed down Tuesday for 21-year-old Ethan Buckley, who pleaded guilty but mentally ill in February to a charge of first-degree assault.
