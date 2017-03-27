Show Choir sets sights on Nashville

Show Choir sets sights on Nashville

In a continued fundraising effort for its upcoming trip to Nashville, Tenn., the Wapakoneta High School Show Choir, "Harmony in Motion," hosted a shopping spree at Community Markets on Saturday morning, with Cindy Dodds as the winner of the drawing. In all, the show choir raised $736.37.

