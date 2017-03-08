Roy Exum: Our 'Plan To Fail'

Roy Exum: Our 'Plan To Fail'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

At a recent meeting of the Hamilton County School Board I asked how many projects were currently under construction and was told, "None."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
angry crowds confront republican lawmakers at t... 52 min I used to be someone 87
Should you stop using the word negro? 1 hr Law office 35
megan barry liberal hypocrite 3 hr Nobama 133
Mwf 5 hr I used to be someone 10
How many calories is Air? 5 hr lolz 4
The sun is not a star. 6 hr friend 10
Lake Louise (May '13) 7 hr eryan 3
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,405,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC