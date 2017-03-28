Revealed: The first likely location f...

Revealed: The first likely location for Taco John's in Nashville

Read more: Business Journal

We now know where Taco John's is set to debut in Nashville. The Tennessean reports that Spring Hill-based American Development Partners will seek approval from the Metro Planning Commission in late April for a project at the corner of Hamilton Church Road and Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch.

