Retiree bonds with troubled young men...

Retiree bonds with troubled young men through woodworking

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

In this Jan. 5, 2017 photo, students lean in close to watch volunteer Mike Zinser turn a piece of wood into a chalice in Nashville. Zinser, a retired salesman, has his own home wood shop, and he turns out beautiful plates, salt and pepper shakers and wall art pieces that have sold at Loveless Motel and in craft shows across Tennessee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na... 1 min hahahahaha 158
Negroes and crime 2 hr lolz 51
Any men out there 5 hr tim 11
any women witi hsv2 20 hr tim 1
Butthurt channel 5 23 hr edgar cayce 7
Music Balance (Apr '15) Sun anonymous 36
Review: I love kickboxing nashville (Dec '15) Sat Candace C 7
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,252 • Total comments across all topics: 279,855,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC