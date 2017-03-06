Randy Boyd announces plans to run for...

Randy Boyd announces plans to run for Tennessee governor

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Boyd is a businessman and former state Commissioner of Economic and Community Development. He helped create the tnAchieves and Tennessee Promise scholarship programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
angry crowds confront republican lawmakers at t... 33 min sad 74
megan barry liberal hypocrite 2 hr I used to be someone 128
Please Help 20 hr Law 13
secret confessions 20 hr Nancy 35
News Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in... 22 hr Sue 6
Big benders. Mon Rednecksgohome 1
nashville or skidrow Sun Spade 13
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,204 • Total comments across all topics: 279,376,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC