Press Gaggle en route to Nashville, TN

1 hr ago

MR. SPICER: All right, good afternoon. I wanted to mention here at the top that yesterday after the briefing, moments after she was sworn in -- Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Tom Price and Seema Verda, the Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, in their first joint action, co-signed a letter to the nation's governors reaffirming the department's intent to work directly with the states to improve the Medicaid program and enhance the lives of the people it serves.

