President Donald Trump speaks at a ra...

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

A house pictured alongside Federal Highway 2 near the US/Mexico border line in Sonoyta, on February 16, 2017, northwestern Mexico. A house pictured alongside Federal Highway 2 near the US/Mexico border line in Sonoyta, on February 16, 2017, northwestern Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na... 10 min hahahahahahha 7
Chinese food? dog food? (Mar '16) 3 hr CharlieeeeM 12
Trump Nashville rally 6 hr Mom 18
Trump Goes "Campaign Rally" Can't Even Fill The... 6 hr Pee Party or Tea ... 3
Butthurt channel 5 7 hr Pee Party or Tea ... 5
News President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednes... 8 hr tomin cali 1
Buddhists are more peaceful than Christians. 12 hr yep 3
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,162 • Total comments across all topics: 279,608,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC